For years, John and Laura Hunter have set up water stations for people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saving them from fatal heat in the Anza-Borrego desert in California. Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars Sayed Sima says he was around 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 02:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desert; Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desert

A die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, John and Laura Hunter have set up water stations for people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saving them from fatal heat in the Anza-Borrego desert in California.

Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars

Sayed Sima says he was around 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity. They were also relatively cheap. More than half a century later Sima, a nickname derived from the Egyptian slang for cinema, says he now owns hundreds of vintage cars, some of which he keep in Egypt's Media Production City where directors often rent the antiques for shows and films.

Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air

A magpie swooped an Australian reporter in the face on Monday, moments before the journalist went live on air for the evening bulletin. Nine Network reporter, Brett McLeod, was preparing for his live cross outdoors when the crow-like bird dived at his face but he quickly regained his composure and delivered his piece to the camera.

