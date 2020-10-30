UP minister inspects under-construction zoo in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Environment minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Friday inspected an under-construction zoo near Ramgarhtal lake here and said it will attract international tourists as Gorakhpur is a part of the Buddhist circuit. Chauhan said the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo is a dream project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Gorakhpur is in Buddhist circuit and tourists who want to go to places like Lumbini and Kushinagar need to cross Gorakhpur that it why this zoo will be attracting international tourists," the minister said. "The chief minister is focusing on quality work and no compromise on the standards of the zoo will be made. It will create employment and self-employment opportunities. The zoo will be ready soon," he said.

The minister also met with a two-member team of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) which was on a two-day visit to the place. During the meeting, the team members, Dr Devendra and Laxmi Narsimha, confirmed that construction and designs of the zoo are according to the standards. However the team members pointed to the shortcomings in various areas like drainage system in an enclosure and asked the officials concerned to work on it.