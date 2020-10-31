El Salvador landslide kills 6; 35 missing

Left Menu
At least six people were killed and 35 were missing after a landslide during torrential rains in El Salvador, civil defense officials said Friday. President Nayib Bukele mobilized the army to help in the search and rescue operation. “We believe that we can find people alive and we are not going to rest,” said Interior Minister Mario Durán.

PTI | Sansalvador | Updated: 31-10-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:55 IST
At least six people were killed and 35 were missing after a landslide during torrential rains in El Salvador, civil defense officials said Friday. The slide occurred Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano was set in motion, sweeping up trees and homes along a nearly 2-mile (3-kilometer) course some 12 miles (20 kilometers) north of the capital.

"According to preliminary data, residents tell us that some 40 homes have been destroyed," said Civil Defense Director William Hernández. He said dozens of people were moved from the area to a church. President Nayib Bukele mobilized the army to help in the search and rescue operation.

"We believe that we can find people alive and we are not going to rest," said Interior Minister Mario Durán. Speaking from the site, Durán said that some managed to escape the flow of mud and joined the search for family and friends.

