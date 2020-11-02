Left Menu
Development News Edition

Storm Eta gains power across Caribbean, bears down on Nicaragua

Tropical Storm Eta strengthened quickly as it barreled west through the Caribbean on Sunday en route to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to pound with potentially deadly wind and rain, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Eta is forecast to become a hurricane overnight and plow into the northeast coast of Nicaragua and adjacent portions of eastern Honduras early on Tuesday, the Miami-based NHC said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 04:11 IST
Storm Eta gains power across Caribbean, bears down on Nicaragua

Tropical Storm Eta strengthened quickly as it barreled west through the Caribbean on Sunday en route to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to pound with potentially deadly wind and rain, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Eta is forecast to become a hurricane overnight and plow into the northeast coast of Nicaragua and adjacent portions of eastern Honduras early on Tuesday, the Miami-based NHC said. Latest projections forecast Eta will by then be a Category 2 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, blowing winds of up to 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour). That is stronger than the NHC had predicted.

"Once inland, Eta should quickly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Nicaragua and Honduras," the NHC said. By mid-afternoon, Eta was 305 miles (495 km) east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, moving west at 15 mph (24 kph) and blowing sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph), the NHC said.

Through Friday afternoon, Eta's rains threaten to cause serious flooding and landslides in Central America. Jamaica, southern Haiti and the Cayman Islands may also be hit. By then, Eta is likely to have dumped 15-25 inches (381-640 mm) of rain on central and northern Nicaragua and much of Honduras, with up to 35 inches (889 mm) in some areas, the NHC said.

Nicaragua's government has issued a hurricane warning from the Honduras-Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi. Honduras has put out a tropical storm warning from Punta Patuca to the border with Nicaragua. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Lisa Shumaker and Richard Chang)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key legal battles shape upcoming U.S. presidential election

A federal judge in Texas will hold a hearing on Monday on whether Houston officials illegally allowed drive-through voting and must toss more than 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area. The lawsuit is one of hundreds fueled by the co...

Algeria votes on new constitution amid opposition boycott

Algerians voted on Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms and is aimed at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out their long-serving, autocratic president l...

WHO chief says he is identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.I ha...

Japan's Zozo says new body-measuring suit overcomes flaws of original

Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc says the successor to its Zozosuit body-measuring suit has solved the flaws that sank its earlier version.The original polka-dot bodysuit, which when scanned with a smartphone allowed users to uploa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020