Ahead of voting, temperatures dip in MP's Gwalior-Chambal

Temperatures in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region dipped to as low as 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, hours before the area goes to vote for bypolls. The India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office said Datia and Gwalior recorded 10 degrees Celsius and 10.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

This was 3 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius below normal for Datia and Gwalior respectively, IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist GD Mishra said. "Datia recorded the lowest temperature in the state," he said.

The temperature in Bhopal was 14.6 degrees Celsius, which too was 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal. Mishra said temperatures had dipped in the state due to a cold wave from north-west India, adding that the winter, which has arrived earlier than usual, may be more severe in the state this year.

The Gwalior-Chambal region accounts for 16 of the 28 Assembly seats in the state where bypolls will be held on Tuesday..