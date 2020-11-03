Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major bureaucratic reshuffle in West Bengal

Sethi was earlier the managing director of Paschim Banga Agri Marketing Corporation and a project director in the Public Health Engineering department. Sumit Gupta, who was the executive director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), has been appointed as the DM of North 24 Parganas, and Mohammed Enaur Rahman will be taking over as the district magistrate of Purba Bardhaman.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 11:46 IST
Major bureaucratic reshuffle in West Bengal

In a major reshuffle effected by the West Bengal government, Poonambalam S, who was the district magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling, has been made the new joint secretary of the land and land reforms department and Shashank Sethi succeeded him, a notification said. Sethi was earlier the managing director of Paschim Banga Agri Marketing Corporation and a project director in the Public Health Engineering department.

Sumit Gupta, who was the executive director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), has been appointed as the DM of North 24 Parganas, and Mohammed Enaur Rahman will be taking over as the district magistrate of Purba Bardhaman. Abhijit Mukhopadhyay has been made the new DM of Purulia, the notification issued late on Monday said. Similarly, Partha Ghosh has been posted as the new DM of Nadia, while Moumita Godara Basu named as Jalpaiguri district magistrate. Vijay Bharti, the Purba Bardhaman DM, replaced Basu while Vibhu Goel, the former Nadia DM, stepped into the shoes of Ghosh in Purba Medinipur.

Abhishek Kumar Tiwary, who was the DM of Jalpaiguri, was named as the joint secretary of the state higher education department. Chaitali Chakrabarti, who held the post of district magistrate of North 24 Parganas, has been shifted to the state home department as a special secretary. A Subbiah, the principal secretary of the backward classes welfare department and MD of the West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation, was given the additional charge of commissioner in the Medinipore Division.

According to the notification, Vandana Yadav, a secretary of the Industry, Commerce and Enterprises department and director of the WBIDC, has been given additional charge as the secretary of the Public Enterprise and Industrial Reconstruction department. Pritha Sarkar, who was also a secretary in Industry, Commerce and Enterprises department, has been made the commissioner of the Presidency Division, the notification added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

Dangerously powerful Hurricane Eta churned toward Nicaraguas Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds, while heavy rains thrown off by its storm bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America. The Category 4 ...

Nagaland records highest 58.18 pc voter turnout, UP the lowest at 18.49 pc till 11 am in by-polls

Nagaland has recorded the highest voting percentage at 58.18 per cent till 11 am, while Uttar Pradesh 18.49 per cent the lowest among the 10 states in which by-polls are being held on Tuesday. Polling in Nagaland is being held on the Pungro...

Nicaragua braces for 'catastrophic' winds as Hurricane Eta nears coast

Nicaragua on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from its Atlantic coast or put them in shelters as Hurricane Eta barreled closer, while the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central Ameri...

Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to 0.1 per cent

Australias central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.15 of a percentage point to a record low 0.10 per cent in a bid to lift the economy from a pandemic-induced recessionThe move is the first since March when the Reserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020