Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Our Miracle": Girl rescued four days after Turkey's deadly quake

A young girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Tuesday, more than 90 hours after a deadly earthquake in the Aegean Sea killed at least 104 people.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:23 IST
"Our Miracle": Girl rescued four days after Turkey's deadly quake
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A young girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Tuesday, more than 90 hours after a deadly earthquake in the Aegean Sea killed at least 104 people. Rescuers heard Ayda Gezgin's screams from under the rubble and managed to pull her out hours later, taking her out on a stretcher as emergency teams continued to search five apartment blocks for survivors.

Images showed Ayda's father hugging her after she was found under the debris, covered in dust. Crowds in the area applauded rescue workers after they carried away the young girl, whose age was variously given as three or four years old. "She smiled, she was waiting for us," said Levent Onur, one of the rescue workers pulling Ayda out, adding the child had been stuck behind a washing machine which shielded her from injury.

"The name of our miracle after 91 hours is Ayda. Thank God," tweeted cabinet minister Murat Kurum. Friday's earthquake in the Aegean Sea was the deadliest to hit Turkey in nearly a decade, with 102 people killed in Izmir and two teenagers on the Greek island of Samos, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD)

The quake injured 1,026 people, with 143 still receiving treatment in Izmir, AFAD said. More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds are being used for temporary shelters in Turkey, where relief efforts have drawn in nearly 8,000 personnel and 25 rescue dogs, the agency said. Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said Friday's quake had a magnitude of 6.9. There have been 1,475 aftershocks, AFAD said.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. More than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazig. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. AFAD said Friday's earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6, with some 1,400 aftershocks.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Future Retail files caveat before Delhi High Court against any early move by Amazon

Kishore Biyani led-Future Group has filed a caveat before the Delhi High Court requesting it to be heard if any plea is filed by e-commerce major Amazon over its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani-led RIL. Anticipating a move by Amazon...

UAE PM receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed shared a picture on Twitter of him getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.Sheikh Mohammed said, While receiving th...

Odisha Bypolls: 41.36 pc voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 41.36 percent in Balasore and 39.68 percent in Tirtol bypoll on Tuesday. The elections are being held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols. The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assemb...

Bulgaria's COVID-19 deaths hit daily record high

Sofia Bulgaria, November 3 ANIXinhua The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 51 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,349. The previous daily record of 42 death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020