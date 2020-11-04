Left Menu
J-K govt setting up six transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees in valley

A four-member committee headed by Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, has been set up to resolve all matters pertaining to the identification and transfer of land to the Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction by November 15, the government said. An order issued by the General Administrative Department (GAD) said administrative approval was accorded to the construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees recruited under the Prime Minister's package at six locations at an estimated cost of Rs 201.60 crore.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:24 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday accorded sanction for the construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees at six places in the valley at a cost of Rs 201.60 crore under Prime Minister's development package. A four-member committee headed by Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, has been set up to resolve all matters pertaining to the identification and transfer of land to the Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction by November 15, the government said.

An order issued by the General Administrative Department (GAD) said administrative approval was accorded to the construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees recruited under the Prime Minister's package at six locations at an estimated cost of Rs 201.60 crore. The locations include Marhama-Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Wandhama-Lar in Ganderbal district, Fatehpora in Baramulla district, Allowpora-Keegam in Shopian district, Odina-Sumbal in Bandipora district and Khullangam Bagh in Kupwara district.

A total of 1,680 units would be constructed to accommodate the migrant employees with the highest number of 480 units coming up in Bandipora, followed by 336 in Baramulla, 288 in Kupwara and 192 each in rest of the three districts. About 4,500 Kashmiri pandits were provided government jobs in the valley under the special package announced by the Centre in 2008 but many of them are sharing accommodation.

