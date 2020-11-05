10-bed hospital for NDRF by CSIR scientists launched in Chennai

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday inaugurated a 10-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital and isolation centre at the 4th Battalion Centre of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in Chennai. The new facility is designed as a makeshift hospital solution by scientists at the CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre.

The facility comprises foldable and framed steel structures. A single person can carry a couple of frames on his shoulder and assemble them at any site in very little time. Speaking on the occasion, Vardhan said, "The new facility at 4th Battalion Centre, NDRF, Chennai is designed as a make-shift hospital solution for the patient to provide primary health facility with safety, security and a comfortable living environment and has a long life span of up to 20 years". It demonstrates a modern, durable, fast installable, safe and geographically as well as all-weather compatible fast deployable technology useful for disaster recovery as well as long pandemic or emergency situation, he added.

"The CSIR-SERC laboratory introduced a foldable and framed steel structure, such that a single person can carry a couple of frames on his shoulder and assemble these at any site without much loss of time," the minister pointed out during the virtual event. He said the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions in various fields like repurposing drugs, PPE kits, testing, ready-to-eat nutritious food with long shelf-life and easy to install multi-purpose shelters and hospitals. "Because of tireless efforts by all scientists, health workers, NDRF etc, India today has a recovery rate of over 92 percent," he added.