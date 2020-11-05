Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNDP-powered accelerator programme for social impact startups launched in Kerala

The launch of the GIF as part of the India High Range Mountain Landscape project is a step in this direction." In her presidential address, T N Seema, Vice Chairperson, Haritha Keralam Mission, said the outbreak of COVID-19 had made it very clear that our health, our society, and our economy not could be separated from nature. Sasi PM, CEO of KSUM, said as climate change brings in exponential changes in the environment there is an urgent need to develop innovative products, services, businesses, organizational models that will bring in sustainable development through behavioral changes and new business models.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:47 IST
UNDP-powered accelerator programme for social impact startups launched in Kerala
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@UNDP)

A Green Innovation Fund, a six-month-long fund-linked accelerator program for social impact startups, was launched on Thursday by Kerala Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Isaac. The fund is a joint initiative of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Haritha Keralam Mission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India.

Along with the Finance Minister, Shoko Noda, the Country Representative of UNDP, India, was also present at the online launch event. She gave a special address on UNDPs role in leveraging Innovations for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Green Innovation Fund (GIF), seeks to support startups working on SDG goals (Climate change-related) by giving them Grant and technical support, a government press release. There are a whole lot of areas which are awaiting some innovative interventions, especially in the high range belts, which are prone to larger and diverse vulnerabilities, Isaac said.

GIF is ambitious experimentation to leverage technology to bridge gaps which may be arduous through our traditional way of working, he added. The minister also stated how some municipalities in Kerala had transformed into a more enterprising mode by embracing technology.

GIF is a cohort-based fund-linked acceleration program where startups will be selected based on the compatibility of their products with the identified problem statements from the high range landscapes. It seeks to address some of the most pressing issues facing the vulnerable high range communities through innovation.

In her special address, Shoko said: "By combining modern technology like artificial intelligence and drones with the traditional wisdom of communities, we are working to improve management of natural resources, reduce negative impacts upon the environment and promote green jobs. The launch of the GIF as part of the India High Range Mountain Landscape project is a step in this direction." In her presidential address, T N Seema, Vice-Chairperson, Haritha Keralam Mission, said the outbreak of COVID-19 had made it very clear that our health, our society, and our economy not could be separated from nature.

Sasi PM, CEO of KSUM, said as climate change brings in exponential changes in the environment there is an urgent need to develop innovative products, services, businesses, organizational models that will bring in sustainable development through behavioral changes and new business models. There is a need to nurture and develop such ideas that could redefine sustainable enterprises in a structured manner.

The issues that the GIF will seek to address are recurring natural disaster, human-animal conflict, sustainable tourism, sustainable agriculture, waste management, water and energy issues etc. Startup selected for the program are eligible for fund upto Rs 7 lakh.

The application window for the selection of startups to first Cohort of GIF will be live from November 8 to December 10. The GIF is part of the GoI-GEF-UNDP India High Range Mountain Landscape project (IHRML), which is an attempt towards mitigating the effects of climate change and other threats faced by the ecologically fragile landscape of Anchunad and adjoining areas through building an effective collaborative governance framework for multiple-use management.

With the able guidance and leadership of Haritha Keralam Mission and the Kerala State Forests and Wildlife Department at the state level, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) at the national level, the project activities were kicked off in the 2019-20 Financial Year. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurjar stir continues in Rajasthan; delegation seeks lifting of blockade

As members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued to block the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bharatpur over demands of reservation, a delegation comprising leaders of 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana on Thursday sought the lifting of the b...

Woman, husband arrested for acid attack on neighbours

The police on Thursday arrested a couple from Anand Nagar area in Kalyan city in the district for allegedly attacking their neighbors with acid. At least half a dozen people suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, the police said.The ...

Now, Jharkhand withdraws general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases

The JMM-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to investigate cases, joining several other states ruled by non-BJP parties that have effected a similar move. ...

Protesting farmers vacate railway tracks in Jalandhar to allow movement of goods trains

Farmers who had blocked railway tracks at Phillaur in Punjabs Jalandhar district in protest against the farm laws during the past few weeks have now vacated the area and are protesting at a nearby park to allow movement of goods trains. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020