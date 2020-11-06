NDMC imposes penalty of Rs 50k on PWD for violation of pollution control norms: Mayor

A hefty penalty of Rs 50,000 was on Friday imposed on the city's Public Works Department for "violation of pollution control norms" during the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said. The mayor said the challan was issued during an inspection of the 1.5-km stretch from Red Fort area to Fatehapuri Masjid in the walled city.

"We are taking steps to curb pollution. During the inspection, we found violation of norms for controlling pollution, like dust kicked up and sewer line clogged," Prakash alleged. The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is one of the flagships projects of the Delhi government, under which the stretch will be a non-motorised area from 9 am to 9 pm.