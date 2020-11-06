Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC imposes penalty of Rs 50k on PWD for violation of pollution control norms: Mayor

A hefty penalty of Rs 50,000 was on Friday imposed on the city's Public Works Department for "violation of pollution control norms" during the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said. During the inspection, we found violation of norms for controlling pollution, like dust kicked up and sewer line clogged," Prakash alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:20 IST
NDMC imposes penalty of Rs 50k on PWD for violation of pollution control norms: Mayor
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

A hefty penalty of Rs 50,000 was on Friday imposed on the city's Public Works Department for "violation of pollution control norms" during the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said. The mayor said the challan was issued during an inspection of the 1.5-km stretch from Red Fort area to Fatehapuri Masjid in the walled city.

"We are taking steps to curb pollution. During the inspection, we found violation of norms for controlling pollution, like dust kicked up and sewer line clogged," Prakash alleged. The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is one of the flagships projects of the Delhi government, under which the stretch will be a non-motorised area from 9 am to 9 pm.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka demands halving of electricity rates for farmers in UP

Voicing concern over alleged irregularities in electricity billing in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Yogi Adityanath government to act against those responsible for it and demanded that the rate of ...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document, though the government dismissed the report as speculation.It also cited an...

Militancy is 'deception', says militant who surrenders before security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

A local militant who surrendered during an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday expressed gratitude to police and security forces for giving him another chance to live life and appealed to all ultras to shun the path...

Georgia reports new single-day record of over 2,770 COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 6 ANISputnik The daily increase in the number of detected COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached a record-high of 2,775, Alexander Khodjevanishvili, a member of the Coordination Council for the fight against coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020