Left Menu
Development News Edition

India ready to help countries in vaccine production and delivery: FS Shringla to diplomats

It was conveyed that the Ministry of External Affairs would organize a tour of heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations to Pune later this month where they can visit the institutions engaged in COVID-19 related research and vaccine development programmes, a statement issued by the MEA on the briefing said. Sources from among the diplomatic community who attended the briefing said it was excellent, very informative and well prepared.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:06 IST
India ready to help countries in vaccine production and delivery: FS Shringla to diplomats
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday conveyed to several countries that it will use its strength in vaccine production and delivery to help humanity in fighting the coronavirus crisis. The message was delivered by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during a briefing organized for more than 190 heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations and their representatives.

"Several countries have been approaching us for receiving vaccine supply. I reiterate our Prime Minister's commitment that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. India will also help interested countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines," Shringla said. The interaction was organized to provide the envoys a briefing on India's management of COVID-19, its vaccine development program, software, and related issues of vaccine delivery system, and international cooperation. It was conveyed that the Ministry of External Affairs would organize a tour of heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations to Pune later this month where they can visit the institutions engaged in COVID-19 related research and vaccine development programs, a statement issued by the MEA on the briefing said.

Sources from among the diplomatic community who attended the briefing said it was excellent, very informative, and well prepared. All the diplomats who attended the briefing were very interested in the subject, the sources said. A source hailed the foreign secretary and the MEA for organizing the briefing for the Heads of Missions and Diplomatic community in a socially distant and safe environment.

At the briefing, Shringla said India is on track to develop the vaccines. "We are exploring the possibility of conducting phase three trials in a few of our partner countries. We are also looking forward to researching collaboration in the field of vaccine development. Based on willingness, we may also go for joint production of vaccines in some countries," he said.

"We have already conducted online training sessions for nearly 90 participants from eight neighboring countries to develop capacity in clinical trials and clinical practices. Based on demand, we can conduct more such training courses," he added. Talking about the COVID-19 infection in India, he said the daily caseload has reduced to below 50,000 from around 1,00,000 a few weeks ago. "We remain vigilant though, and continue to devise and re-devise strategies based on our experiences across India," he said.

Shringla said India's recovery rate is now 91.96 percent (as on November 3, 2020) and case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 percent due to an increase in testing numbers, contact tracing, effective isolation protocol, efficient use of hospital beds, increased availability of medical equipment, testing kits and sustained public awareness campaign. "With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of infection," he said.

The MEA said since March 2020, India has proactively engaged with its partner countries in the joint fight against COVID-19 by supplying medicines, diagnostic kits and medical equipment as well as by organizing online training programs for testing and case management. The participants were also briefed by Dr. Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan; Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology; Dr. Shekhar Mande, Director General of Council for Scientific & Industrial Research; and Abhishek Singh, President & CEO of E-Governance Division of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriot...

Haryana: Opposition seeks CBI probe into liquor smuggling

The Opposition parties in Haryana on Friday sought a CBI probe into alleged smuggling of liquor in the state. Drawing attention of the House on the concluding day of the Haryana Assembly session towards the alleged smuggling of liquor in Kh...

FACTBOX-What we know about Denmark's mink coronavirus strain

Denmark has discovered a new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in the northern part of the country, which authorities say could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.To prevent human contagion, the government ordered the ...

Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, dousing operation on

A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020