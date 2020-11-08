Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Mahabali frog" may be Kerala's official amphibian

Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI): The purple frog, one of the rarest frog species endemic to the Western Ghats, would soon be declared as Kerala's official amphibian. It depends more on its sense of smell to hunt out soil termites underground," the conservation organisation said. The proposal for declaring the purple frog as the state amphibian was submitted to the forest department by Sandeep Das, who does research on frogs at the Kerala Forest Research Institute.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-11-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 16:14 IST
"Mahabali frog" may be Kerala's official amphibian

Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI): The purple frog, one of the rarest frog species endemic to the Western Ghats, would soon be declared as Kerala's official amphibian. A senior forest officer said a proposal for declaring the purple frog, also known as pignose frog, as state's amphibian, is in the active consideration of the state government.

"The proposal is in the active consideration of the government and soon it will be declared as the state's amphibian,"Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told PTI. The matter will be discussed in the next meeting of the state wildlife board.

Official sources said the move to declare it as the state's amphibian as it was mostly endemic to Kerala region of Western Ghats. According to Delhi University professor S D Biju, who discovered the frog a few years ago in the Idukki district, said it is not only a rare frog species but is also one of the unique amphibians.

Talking to PTI, Biju said the purple frog, which remains underground most of the year, is found mostly in the Kerala part of the Western Ghats. The frog was found in one forest area of Tamil Nadu also, Biju said.

The purple frog, scientifically called "Nasikabatrachus sahyadrensis" is listed as endangered in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as its "Extent of Occurrence is less than 5,000 km, all individuals are in fewer than five locations, and there is continuing decline in the extent and quality of its habitat in the Cardamom Hills." According to WWF, the leading organisation in wildlife conservation and endangered species, purple frog has been acknowledged by bio-geographers all over the world as one of the rarest kinds and a "once in a century find." It said the purple frog has a bloated body with short stout limbs and is dark purple to greyish in colour. "Reaching to about 7 centimetres, it has a small head in comparison to the body length, and an unusually pointed snout. Its short and muscular forelimbs with hard palms help it to burrow underground. Unlike other frogs, it has very short hind legs, which does not allow it to leap from one spot to another. As a result, it covers any distance with long strides. It depends more on its sense of smell to hunt out soil termites underground," the conservation organisation said.

The proposal for declaring the purple frog as the state amphibian was submitted to the forest department by Sandeep Das, who does research on frogs at the Kerala Forest Research Institute. Das, also EDGE Fellow at Zoological Society of London, named it as the "Mahabali frog" as it emerges from under the ground for only one day, like Keralas mythological King Mahabali who was banished to the underworld and given permission to meet his subjects in Kerala during Thiruvonam day of Malayalam month of Chingam.

Talking to PTI, he said the purple frog was recommended as a strong candidate for the state amphibian as it was easy to recognise, resemblance to King Mahabali visiting above ground for a single day and one of the most popular frogs in the world. He said the frog can act as ambassador for amphibian conservation in the Western Ghats region of the state.

By conserving the Mahabali frog the whole aquatic eco- system along with the biodiversity of Western Ghats can be conserved, Das said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia holds its breath after Biden win

Saudi Arabia, which may have more to lose from Joe Bidens U.S. election victory than other Arab states, has taken its time to comment after the defeat of Donald Trump whose Middle East policies and staunch opposition to Iran had Riyadhs bac...

Iran's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record of 459 - TV

Irans daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 459 on Sunday, the health ministry announced, increasing the official toll to 38,291 in the Middle Easts worst-hit country.Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that ...

55 counting centres, 78 CAPF cos, CCTVs: All set for Nov 10 as Bihar awaits poll results

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election. The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting cen...

Arnab shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone in custody

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the suicide of an interior designer, was on Sunday shifted to Taloja jail in Maharashtras Raigad district from a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug, a police official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020