Muslim clerics demand that various pilgrimages, including Haj, be exempted from all taxes

Muslim clerics have demanded that Haj and pilgrimages of other religions be exempted from all types of taxes, including GST, and the condition of filing income tax returns for Haj pilgrims be removed. Head of Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Sunday said that a meeting of the Haj Department of the Islamic Centre of India was held.

At the meeting, it was demanded that the Haj and pilgrimages of other religions be exempted from all types of taxes, including GST. Five per cent GST is levied on the Haj pilgrimage.

Mahali said that the condition of filing income tax returns for Haj pilgrims should also be done away with as a large number of pilgrims hail from villages and it is impossible for them to fulfil this condition. He also said that the advisory issued by the Saudi Arabian government and the Haj Council of India should be adhered to and followed completely.