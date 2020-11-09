CAI estimates cotton output for 2020-21 at 356 lakh bales

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Monday projected the total production of cotton at 356 lakh bales for the crop year 2020-21, which is 4 lakh bales less than the year ago period. During the 2019-20 crop year, the total cotton production stood at 360 lakh bales, CAI said in a statement.

Crop year begins from October 1. The crop output is estimated to reduce during the current season on account of damage reported to the crop in some pockets due to the excess rains and pink bollworm infestation, CAI added.

Meanwhile, projected cotton supply for 2020-21 crop year stood at 477.50 lakh bales, which consists of the opening stock of 107.50 lakh bales at the beginning of the season, crop for the season estimated at 356 lakh bales and imports estimated at 14 lakh bales. Domestic consumption estimated by the CAI is 330 lakh bales, while export of cotton estimated for the season is 60 lakh bales.

The carry over stock estimated at the end of the season on September 30, 2021, is 87.50 lakh bales, CAI added.