Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO’s Tedros says it is time for the world to heal, pushing back on ‘misguided nationalism’

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Member States on Monday that efforts to tackle climate change and poverty had been set back by a lack of global unity since major agreements were struck five years ago, and welcomed the chance to work with the presumptive new US administration of president-elect Joe Biden.

UN News | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:51 IST
WHO’s Tedros says it is time for the world to heal, pushing back on ‘misguided nationalism’

Addressing the World Health Assembly, which resumed proceedings on Monday after its annual session in May was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros said the world had achieved a “great convergence” in 2015 when governments adopted the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on finance for development.

“Since then, the creeping tides of misguided nationalism and isolationism have eroded that sense of common purpose. The Paris Agreement has been undermined; the commitments made in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda have gone largely unfulfilled; and although there has been progress toward the SDGs, too often our efforts have remained siloed and splintered”, he said.

The pandemic had set the SDGs back even further while also providing evidence of their importance, he added.

‘Common purpose’

“However, we must be honest: we can only realise the full power and potential of the SDGs if the international community urgently recaptures the sense of common purpose that gave birth to them. In that spirit, we congratulate President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and we look forward to working with their administration very closely.”

Tedros said it was time for a new era of cooperation, with emphasis on health and well-being globally.

“It’s time for the world to heal – from the ravages of this pandemic, and the geopolitical divisions that only drive us further into the chasm of an unhealthier, un-safer and unfairer future”, he said.

‘Fork in the road’

“The world has reached a fork in the road. We cannot afford to pump carbon dioxide into the atmosphere at the same rate and still breathe clean air. We must choose.

We cannot afford ever-deepening inequalities and expect continued peace and prosperity. We must choose. And we cannot afford to see health merely as a by-product of development, or a commodity that only the rich can afford”, he said.

“Today and every day, we must choose health. We’re one big family.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council polls on Dec 4

Elections to the Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in Mizoram will be held on December 4, the state poll panel announced on Monday. According to the official notification, the last date for the filing of nominations is November 20, while...

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati out 4 months after knee surgery

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the club said. The 18-year-old Fati tore the internal meniscus in his left knee in Barcelonas 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanis...

Ethiopia says its jets are 'pounding' targets in Tigray

An Ethiopian military official says the air force is pounding targets with precision as the federal government continues its offensive against the defiant northern region of Tigray and no clear route to peace is yet seen. Maj. Gen. Mohammed...

Maha ACB arrests range forest officer, worker for bribery

A forest department official and one more person was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. ACB Thane unit SP Mahesh Patil said Range Forest Officer Dileep Tonde 36 of Tungareshwar Wild...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020