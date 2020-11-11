Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to deliver key election policy to help business to switch to clean energy

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from process heat is win win for our climate and our recovery,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-11-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 08:19 IST
Govt to deliver key election policy to help business to switch to clean energy
The $70million fund will allow business and industries to access financial support to switch away from boilers run on coal and gas, to cleaner electricity and biomass options. Image Credit: Needpix

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help the business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid.

The $70million fund will allow business and industries to access financial support to switch away from boilers run on coal and gas, to cleaner electricity and biomass options.

"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from process heat is win-win for our climate and our recovery," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"The $70 million funds will create jobs and stimulate the economy while demonstrating our commitment to future-proofing our recovery.

"It provides much needed financial support to the business to assist with the often costly transition of plant and equipment to clean energy sources.

"The Interim Climate Change Commission recommended a focus on lowering emissions from process heat as a priority for decarbonising our economy.

I have set out that the economic recovery from Covid and addressing climate change are priorities for the new Government. This fund creates jobs while lowering emissions and is the exact sort of initiative that will help us to build back better from Covid," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Process heat makes up around a quarter of New Zealand's energy-related emissions and this fund will be key to reducing those emissions in the coming year," Energy Minister Megan Woods said.

"The new fund will target New Zealand's largest energy users to accelerate their uptake of electrification and other technologies that will dramatically lower emissions from this sector, and create clean energy jobs.

"The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) will administer the investment fund, which is available to New Zealand-based businesses who demonstrate a commitment to decarbonising, and where Government co-investment will help remove barriers to accelerating their low-carbon goals.

"A minimum of $15m is available in the first round, which opens today.

"Successful applicants will likely already have a plan in place to decarbonise their process heat, and will be able to demonstrate value for money as well as their contribution to the economic recovery by boosting economic activity and providing local employment."

"We're requiring New Zealand businesses to implement these projects quickly, not only to get the benefits of lower greenhouse gas emissions and greater economic activity but to demonstrate to industry across New Zealand that there are proven viable solutions to their clean energy needs."

The first funding round is open now, with a deadline for proposals of December 14.

Decisions on the first round will be made early in the New Year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US: WHO not sharing enough info about China virus probe

A senior US government official complained Tuesday that the World Health Organization has not shared enough information about its planned mission to China to investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus. Garrett Grisby of the U.S. Depa...

ICC Prosecutor calls for Libya ceasefire progress, decries ‘powerful forces’ hampering global justice

Fatou Bensouda made the appeal in her briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday, just weeks after the Government of National Accord GNA and the rival Libyan National Army LNA signed the deal in Geneva under the auspices of the UN.This is ...

Cricket-No danger of Windies tour being cancelled after COVID-19 breaches

Cricket West Indies see no danger of their tour of New Zealand being cancelled despite the teams training privileges being revoked after several players breached COVID-19 biosecurity protocols in their isolation facility. Video footage from...

COVID-19: Slow road to jobs recovery for Latin America and the Caribbean

That is the main finding of a joint report published on Tuesday by the UNs Economic Commission for the region, ECLAC, and the International Labour Organization ILO.It was presented simultaneously in the capitals of Santiago, Chile, and Lima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020