Lt Governor okays cash gift for Adi Dravidars, STs via DBT

Puducherry, Nov 11 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday approved disbursement of a cash gift of Rs 500 to each member of the Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe community through direct benefit transfer (DBT) for Deepavali. The Department of Welfare of Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes had sought Rs 6.63 crore for disbursement under the DBT system, a press release from Raj Nivas, the Lt Governor's office-cum-residence here, said.

The amount has been approved facilitating payment of Rs 500 to each of the 1,32,688 beneficiaries instead of free garments for the festival. She said the disbursement of cash through the DBT was in keeping with the policy of the Centre.

The former IPS officer said she had also approved of sanction of Rs 3.97 crore as grant-in-aid to the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) to give salaries to the employees. She said she had instructed the board of directors of the bus corporation to implement short-term and long-term measures to revamp the working of the corporation.