Kejriwal stresses on need to complete DJB's projects to ensure water supply to Delhi residents

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stressed the need to complete all projects of the Delhi Jal Board to ensure round-the-clock water supply to people. This has to be ensured to provide relief to the people and also prevent unnecessary expenditure," he said. "I will review the ongoing projects on 24x7 water supply across Delhi around the 15th of every month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:59 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stressed the need to complete all projects of the Delhi Jal Board to ensure round-the-clock water supply to people.  Chairing a review meeting on the 24x7 water supply and water augmentation action plan, Kejriwal said a new model of rain-harvesting will be adopted and water from commercial and residential areas can be filtered and put into borewells directly. "We have to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame. This has to be ensured to provide relief to the people and also prevent unnecessary expenditure," he said.

"I will review the ongoing projects on 24x7 water supply across Delhi around the 15th of every month. The DJB officials will also inform me about the monthly progress of work through presentations, including the progress of laying of sewer lines and rainwater harvesting projects," he said. DJB Chairman Satyendar Jain said, "We should lay a proper sewer system wherever the road construction is happening so that we do not end up digging up roads again and again." PTI GVS AAR AAR

