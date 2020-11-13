eTroupers Launches November-Naturally Yours Campaign

Travel industry takes a wild turn on the onset of winters New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India eTroupers - a professionally managed hotel and resorts consultancy organisation in India, has launched the "November-Naturally Yours" campaign to invite tourists to stay at its properties across various wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in north India. Manish Kumar, Director, eTroupers says, "We specialise in managing hotels and resorts at national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. This particular campaign has been designed for Alaya Resort, Corbett National Part, Tiger Lagoon, Bandhavgarh National Park and Aranya Resort, Ranthambhore National Park which are well-equipped to offer a completely safe stay to the tourists in a post COVID-19 world. It's a great opportunity for the tourists to spend some time in solace absorbing natural beauty and indulge adventure activities like tiger sighting while a large part of north India continues battling rising pollution levels during this time of the year." Travel and tourism industry in India is looking at revival as smog starts enveloping Delhi and its surrounding states in the plains. Tourism industry is resuming operations after months of inactivity due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. In order to ensure that tourists remain safe, the government has issued detailed guidelines that must be adhered to for the industry to operate.

Lalit Shukla, Managing Director, Aranya Nature Resort, Ranthambore National Park says, "Immersive travel is the buzzword this season with more and more people looking longer stays instead of superficial-touristy travel. This is a new norm with many young professionals working from home which gives them the convenience to operate from any location as long as there is no internet connectivity issue." A FICCI-Nielson report says that the current trends indicate that there is pent up demand to travel and the next few months may see people taking longer travels instead of weekend breaks. The report also highlights some fundamental changes in the way the industry works in various aspects of service. In 2021, travel will continue to be more about living, working and connecting safely away from home. Wildlife sanctuaries are going to be most sought after as they offer all of that with an added advantage of indulging in nature or adventure the moment office fatigue starts setting in. About eTroupers eTroupers is a well-established business consultancy with expertise in managing hotels and resorts across India and specially in wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. It has a proven track record of more than 25 years in turning around business for various properties with tailormade solutions and strategy which is designed anticipating future trends.

