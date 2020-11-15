Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six drown in two incidents in Telangana on deepavali day

Two bodies were fished out on Saturday while that of two others on Sunday, police said. In the other incident, five people visited the Nizamsagar dam and two of them went near a flood gate to bathe.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 13:44 IST
Six drown in two incidents in Telangana on deepavali day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A deepavali day outing ended on a tragic note for two groups of youngsters as six of them drowned in separate incidents in Telangana, police said on Sunday. Four men, in the age group of 19-20, drowned in Godavari River in Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district while two teenagers met a with watery grave in Nizamsagar Dam in Kamareddy district on Saturday, they said.

In the first mishap, a total of 16 people had gone to the Godavari river bank and four of them had entered the waters for swimming and drowned. Two bodies were fished out on Saturday while that of two others on Sunday, police said.

In the other incident, five people visited the Nizamsagar dam and two of them went near a flood gate to bathe. The two, both aged 19, slipped and fell into deep waters, a police official said. One body was retrieved on Saturday while another on Sunday morning, the official added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DMK chief Stalin asks TN CM to suspend Anna varsity V-C

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Palaniswami immediately suspend vice-chancellor of Anna University M K Surappa who is facing an enquiry over allegations of corruption. Hitting out at Surappa for continuing ...

No decision so far on reopening monuments in Maha: Minister

The Maharashtra government has not taken a decision so far on reopening monuments for tourists, Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare said on Sunday. An association of tourist guides in Aurangabad on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Udd...

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020