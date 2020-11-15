Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO (Roll On Roll Off) ferry service.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 16:21 IST
Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO (Roll On Roll Off) ferry service. Speaking to reporters, he ruled out allegations of compromising on the environment by approving projects like the expansion of a national highway and double-tracking of a railway line.

Several NGOs and Opposition parties have launched protests against laying of a transmission line through the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary and the National Park at Mollem fearing that it would destroy the ecology. "Handling of coal at the MPT will be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing several other alternative tourism projects.

"The Union Shipping Minister will be coming to Goa next one month. We are introducing the Roll-on-RollOff (RORO) ferry from MPT to Fort Aguadaand Old Goa (North Goa)," the chief minister said. He said the state government has introduced solar power policy by providing 50 per cent subsidy for setting up solar power generation units.

"However, only 29 Goans have availed it so far," he lamented. He appealed to all 40 MLAs in the state to set up solar power generation units at their residences.

"Power Minister Nilesh Cabral has already set up an example. I am also installing a solar power generation unit on the rooftop of my house. I want other MLAs too to join the initiative," the CM said. Sawant also announced his government's intent to convert rooftops of various buildings owned by it into solar power generation spots on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

"Street lights are also being converted to make them compatible to run on solar power to reduce the consumption of power," he added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Romania to check all intensive care units after hospital fire kills 10

Romanian officials will check all intensive care units after a fire killed 10 people at a hospital treating coronavirus patients, the government said on Sunday. The fire broke out on Saturday in a room at the intensive care unit of the Piat...

BJP appoints nat'l gen secy in-charge for GHMC polls

The BJP on Sunday appointed its general secretary Bhupender Yadav as the partys election in-charge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, a move that highlights the significance it has attached to the local body elections.&#...

As its fate hangs in balance, LJP claims it proved its worth in Bihar

With questions being raised about the Lok Janshakti Partys prospects after it won only one seat in the Bihar assembly polls, party sources on Sunday cited its influence in changing results in over 40 seats to assert that it will continue to...

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Sunday. Hamilton now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher on seven titles, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020