Farmers complain wheat crops damaged in Mathura following hailstorm

A team of tehsildars will be sent to the affected areas to ascertain the actual loss of the crops, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Brajesh Kumar. He said a hailstorm lashed Kosi Kalan prior to a cloudburst while Naujhil witnessed heavy showers interspersed with hails.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-11-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 22:28 IST
Farmers complain wheat crops damaged in Mathura following hailstorm
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Wheat crops faced extensive damage due to light rains and hailstorm in different parts of Mathura district on Sunday, farmers said. A team of tehsildars will be sent to the affected areas to ascertain the actual loss of the crops, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Brajesh Kumar.

He said a hailstorm lashed Kosi Kalan prior to a cloudburst while Naujhil witnessed heavy showers interspersed with hails. Torrential rain was also reported from Barsana and Farah areas, the official added.

Farmers who had sown wheat crop after harvesting mustard crop from their fields, have been badly hit by the hailstorm as all their crops were destroyed, some farmers from Kosi Kalan area alleged. Officials said there were light showers in almost all parts of Mathura district.

