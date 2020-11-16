Iota strengthens into category 4 hurricane off Colombia - U.S. NHC

Iota strengthens into category 4 hurricane off Colombia - U.S. NHCReuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:49 IST
Iota has strengthened into a "dangerous" category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
The hurricane was expected to bring "potentially catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and extreme rainfall impacts to central America", the Miami-based weather forecaster said in a previous advisory. Iota is likely to make landfall in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras on Monday night, it said.
Iota was located about 45 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Isla De Providencia, Colombia, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 km per hour).