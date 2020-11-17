Left Menu
Development News Edition

'In the hands of God:' major hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

(1200 GMT), its winds had fallen to 85 mph (137 kph) as it moved inland, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The port of Puerto Cabezas, still partly flooded and strewn with debris from the force of Hurricane Eta two weeks ago, again bore the brunt of the storm.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:00 IST
'In the hands of God:' major hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing flying into the streets, toppled electricity poles and flayed palm trees as it battered northeastern Nicaragua on Tuesday, the second giant storm to strike Central America this month. Iota hit Nicaragua late on Monday, blowing sustained winds of nearly 155 miles per hour (249 kph). By 6 a.m. (1200 GMT), its winds had fallen to 85 mph (137 kph) as it moved inland, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The port of Puerto Cabezas, still partly flooded and strewn with debris from the force of Hurricane Eta two weeks ago, again bore the brunt of the storm. Frightened residents huddled in shelters and worried about food and their lives. "We could die," said one, Inocencia Smith. "There is nothing to eat at all," she added, noting that the area's farms were wrecked by Eta.

The wind tore the roof off a makeshift hospital. Patients were evacuated, including two women who gave birth during the first rains of the storm on Monday, and others in intensive care, Vice President Rosario Murillo told a news conference. About 40,000 people in Nicaragua have been evacuated to shelters, authorities said. Many coastal areas are at risk of storm surges of as much as 20 feet (6 meters) above normal tides. In Honduras, 80,000 people were moved to safety.

"It's the strongest hurricane that has touched Nicaraguan soil since records began," said Marcio Baca, director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Earth Studies. By early morning, Iota was about 90 miles west-southwest of Puerto Cabezas, the NHC said. It was expected to weaken to a tropical storm quickly as it barreled through southern Honduras and into El Salvador.

This is the first time two major hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic basin in November since records began in 1851. Iota was also the first category 5 storm of the hurricane season before losing a little wind speed off the coast to reach land as a category 4.

Even after weakening, Iota's rain - with up to 30 inches (76 cm) expected - could cause landslides and more flooding across the water-logged region, the NHC warned, compounding the damage wrought by Eta across Central America. Eta devastated crops and washed away hillsides two weeks ago, killing dozens.

"We are in the hands of God. If I have to climb up trees, I'll do it," said Jaime Caal Cuz, 53, a farmer in Guatemala's southeastern province of Izabal. After taking his family to a shelter, he stayed to guard the house and their belongings. "We don't have food, but we are going to wait here for the hurricane that we're asking God to stop from coming," he said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Unlock: Telangana govt issues fresh guidelines for social gatherings

In partial modification of its previous Unlock guidelines, the Telangana government has allowed social, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political gatherings in closed spaces, up to 50 per cent of hall capacity with a ceiling of ...

Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the worlds Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that has raised the ire of Turkish officials and includes no meetings with any of them. Pomp...

India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

Zeotap gets $18.5mn funding from SignalFire's Breakout Fund

Zeotap on Tuesday said it has raised an additional USD 18.5 million about Rs 137.7 crore in its series C funding round from data-driven venture capital firm SignalFire. Zeotap is a customer intelligence platform CIP that helps brands better...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020