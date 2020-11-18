Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt's cap on wedding guests leaves many families worried

"Even though, 200 guests were earlier allowed, we had sent out invitations to around 250 people both verbally or through WhatsApp. The government should have taken this decision earlier as the marriage season has already started," he said. Kumar's family is extremely worried since it has already invested around Rs 15 lakh for the special occasion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:14 IST
Delhi govt's cap on wedding guests leaves many families worried

With hardly a week remaining for his wedding, 30-year-old Krishna Kumar and his family are now a worried lot after the Delhi government announced it would restrict the guests' list in marriage ceremonies from 200 to only 50 amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Kumar, whose wedding is scheduled for November 27, said invitations have been already sent to nearly 250 people. "Even though, 200 guests were earlier allowed, we had sent out invitations to around 250 people both verbally or through WhatsApp. The government should have taken this decision earlier as the marriage season has already started," he said.

Kumar's family is extremely worried since it has already invested around Rs 15 lakh for the special occasion. He said all payments have been made already - from venue to catering. "What can we do now, we won't even get refund. We had booked a lavish farmhouse in Palla for the wedding since we were expecting around 200 people but now that only 50 are allowed, we would not need such a huge space for the wedding. But we have already paid them. I'm not sure if we would get any refund or can change the venue," he said. The only relief for most of the families is that amid COVID-19, they planned to organise rest of the wedding ceremonies from Sangeet to Mehendi at their homes with close family members and friends.

After the Delhi government's announcement, Sneha Samaddar, whose wedding is scheduled for December 7, was flooded with messages from friends and family members. Fortunately, she and her family had already decided to limit their guest list to 70 people. "We have only invited very close relatives and family friends for the wedding. Not more than 70. But now that it is decided that only 50 members will be allowed at wedding ceremonies, we will only be prune the guest list further. All arrangements have been made already. But now it will be our families and few extremely close friends," she said.

Since COVID-19 cases were on a surge here, her family had decided to organise wedding function in the same hotel where rooms were booked for the groom and his family since they would be coming from Maharashtra. A marketing executive, who did not wish to identify herself, said that her wedding is slated for December 10 and since there are a number of elderly people in the family, the guest list was already kept below 100. And now after the Delhi government's decision, there will be further cut in the guest list. Her sister Reva Sarna, who is personally monitoring all the wedding arrangements, said it would be awkward to request those who have been already invited to not attend the wedding now.

"For Sangeet and Mehendi, only very close friends have been invited. It's a small function and we had already planned to do it on the rooftop of her Vasant Kunj residence. We have already sought permission from Residents Welfare Association. Family members who wouldn't be able to make it can join the celebrations online," she added. For Sangeeta Kohli, whose niece is getting married on December 2, their family is extremely stressed about how to do the last minute re-arrangements and changes in the guest list.

"We had invited only 100 people but had booked a banquet hall which could accommodate nearly 200 people but now with this new norm, we are completely left with no choice. It is also awkward to inform people now after sending out invitations. We have also made payments accordingly but it is not refundable," she said..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary PM raps EU 'blackmail' in row over money, rule of law

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union on Wednesday of seeking to blackmail member states that did not toe its line on immigration, two days after he vetoed the blocs multi-year budget and post-COVID recovery packa...

Soccer-Egypt's Salah, Elneny test positive for COVID-19 again

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny have returned another positive test for COVID-19, the Egyptian Football Association EFA said on Wednesday. Salah had previously tested positive for the coronavirus last F...

HC directs AAP govt's workers welfare board to implement orders

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the AAP governments Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare BOCWW Board to implement its orders with regard to registration and membership renewal of labourers and expressed hope that there wo...

NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved

The Nuclear Regulatory Commissions staff have approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020