Panel formed in U'khand to make women co-partners in land ownership

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to make women co-partners in land ownership. After a meeting of the state cabinet here in the evening, Minister of Urban Development and Housing Madan Kaushik told reporters that the absence of women in land ownership makes it difficult for them to get loans and the panel will suggest how to make them co-partners in land ownership.

He said the additional chief secretary, revenue secretary and justice secretary are also members of the committee. Kaushik said the panel has been asked to act on it immediately and will give suggestions in this regard till the next cabinet meeting.