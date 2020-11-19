Left Menu
Development News Edition

Organisation of Muslims launches signature campaign against religious extremism

The campaign was launched digitally in five continents on Wednesday. In a statement, IMPAR said it was significant that the movement for international peace and global understanding was launched from India which is home to the world's most diverse religious communities.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 11:54 IST
Organisation of Muslims launches signature campaign against religious extremism
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Indian Muslims for Progress And Reforms (IMPAR) has launched a worldwide signature campaign against what it called the looming threat posed by right wing politics, geopolitical interests and pernicious exploitation of the social media by religious extremists. IMPAR, a newly constituted organisation of prominent Indian Muslims from different walks of life, also underlined the grave threat posed by the rise of terrorism and religious extremism.

IMPAR president M J Khan, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University, said the organisation aims to collect signatures of a million people across the world and submit the document to the United Nations. The campaign was launched digitally in five continents on Wednesday.

In a statement, IMPAR said it was significant that the movement for international peace and global understanding was launched from India which is home to the world's most diverse religious communities. India is the birth place of four of the greatest religions of the world and also has the second largest population of Muslims in the world, the statement said.

The statement said the answer to the global quest for peace lay in the teachings of Sufism which has its strongest roots in india..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'A Simple Murder' to premiere on SonyLIV on November 20

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh-starrer A Simple Murder will debut on SonyLIV on November 20, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Prateek Payodhi, A Simple Murder is a dark comedy seri...

4 killed, 4 critically injured in blast in Bengal plastic factory

Four persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengals Malda district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.Four fac...

Europe's economies race to open for Xmas - should they bother?

Is the Christmas economy worth salvaging Unless youre in retail, the answer is Possibly not. Across Europe, governments have imposed lockdowns through November into early December in the hope they can open up their economies for seasonal fe...

Under-investment threatens to delay clean energy for poor 'by decades'

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Nov 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Investment in providing electricity and clean cooking to hundreds of millions of people is orders of magnitude below what is needed to meet a global goal for everyone on the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020