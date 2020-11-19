Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:13 IST
Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next week

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the Union territory with the minimum temperature settling at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius, down from Wednesday's 13 degrees Celsius. According to the weatherman, light to moderate rains or snowfall is likely at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday next week.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip as labor market recovery falters

The SP 500 and the Dow edged lower on Thursday as new coronavirus restrictions and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling economic growth in the absence of new stimulus measures. The report from the Labor Depar...

Cycling-Ganna still has COVID-19 after two weeks, warns rule breakers

Italian world champion Filippo Ganna said those who doubt the severity of COVID-19 should give it a try after remaining positive for the virus two weeks after his original test. Ganna, who blazed to gold in the time trial at this years road...

Soccer-Italy's Serie A backs $2 billion bid for media unit stake

Italys top-flight Serie A soccer league moved closer to selling a stake in its media business to boost virus-hit revenues when it agreed on Thursday to accept a 1.7 billion euro 2 billion offer from a private equity consortium.At a meeting ...

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised in unconscious state

DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday in an unconscious state after she allegedly took sleeping pills, party sources said. The former Tamil Nadu Minister was admitted in an unconscious state, Shif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020