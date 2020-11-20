Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records coldest November morning in 14 years

The national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in the month of November in 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department. It is Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in November since November 29, 2006, when the city recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:46 IST
Delhi records coldest November morning in 14 years
Representtaive Image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in the month of November in 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department. It is Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in November since November 29, 2006, when the city recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre. The city was also on the brink of a cold wave, the first this season. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

"The criteria has been met on Friday. We will declare a cold wave in Delhi if the situation persists on Saturday," Srivastava said. Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius last year, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November. The all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in November is 3.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938. Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury and a similar situation will continue till Saturday.

A fresh Western Disturbance is approaching northwest India on November 23. It is likely to increase the minimum temperature by a few notches, he said. The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to IMD officials. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius. PTI GVS DV DV.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for stealing equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs from mobile towers in Pune

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing and selling equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs and several other items on Thursday by the Crime Branch Unit. Out of the three arrested, two were identified as Sufran Raj age 40 and Mahesh Parit Age...

New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United

A revamped Mumbai City FC with 19 new recruits and a Spanish coach with proven track record, will be aiming to set things in order at the onset when they take on NorthEast United in an Indian Super League game on Saturday. Mumbai City ha...

HC seeks CBI stand on Maneka's plea against order for probe in graft case against her

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the CBI response on BJP MP Maneka Gandhis plea challenging a trial court order rejecting its closure report in a graft case against her and two others and directing further investigation in the matter. Jus...

Republicans defending Trump's 'bogus' claims of voter fraud as they are intimidated: Obama

Barack Obama has voiced concern over the Republican leaders attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and said that they are defending President Donald Trumps bogus claims of voter fraud because they are intimidated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020