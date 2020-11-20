Over 90 cases of jellyfish sting reported on Goa beaches

Over 90 cases of jellyfish stings were reported along the coast from November 18 to 19 here, according to the Drishti, Goa government-appointed lifeguard agency. Over the two days, the Baga - Calangute beach belt witnessed over 55 cases while the Candolim to Sinquerim beach stretch saw 10 cases, according to an official release. South Goa reported over 25 cases of jellyfish related accidents requiring immediate first aid.

"As crowd density along the beach is increasing with the number of tourists entering the state, constant announcements are done by the lifesavers to warn beachgoers about the jellyfish in the waters," Drishti said in a statement. Due to the rising number of cases, Drishti Marine, a private lifeguard agency have issued advisory and guidelines, in case a person comes in contact with the jellyfish.

Jellyfish stings are usually harmless to humans and cause only mild irritation but in rare cases, a sting from a toxic jellyfish could require medical attention. (ANI)