Minimum temperatures dip across Rajasthan; Mt Abu records 2 deg C

Night temperatures have dipped in several areas of Rajasthan with Mount Abu, the only hill station in the state, recording a low of 2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said here on Friday. Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius, Sikar 6 degrees Celsius, Pilani 7.1 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 9.8 degrees Celsius and Bikaner recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius, it added.

The maximum temperatures recorded in most of the cities were 30 degrees Celsius or lower, a weather department official said. The department's forecast said night temperatures were likely to fall further in the next 24 hours.