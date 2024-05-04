Top Headlines

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm NATION: ELN4 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM **** Step-motherly treatment dished out by Modi govt to Jharkhand: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday claimed that the Centre owed Jharkhand lakhs of crores of rupees in coal royalties and central scheme benefits, and alleged that the Modi government dished out a ''step-motherly treatment'' to the state.**** ELN15 ELECTIONS-THAROOR-INDIA BLOC **** INDIA bloc PM will be first among equals, all oppn parties will join hands after polls: Shashi Tharoor New Delhi: Opposition parties, campaigning together or against each other, will join hands after the Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, asserting that the people will get a prime minister who is first among equals and listens to others with an INDIA bloc coalition government.**** ELN2 ELECTIONS-AP-PAWAN KALYAN(R) **** Andhra Pradesh polls: Politics not 'five-minute noodles', needs patience: Pawan Kalyan Visakhapatnam: Politics is not a five-minute noodles and one can not expect quick results as leaders have to earn the trust of people by withstanding turbulence and setbacks, Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan has said.**** ELN16 ELECTIONS-OD-CONG-CANDIDATE **** Denied party funding, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns ticket Bhubaneswar: Congress candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty has declined to contest the elections and returned the party ticket alleging lack of funding from the party.**** ELN20 ELECTIONS-MP-CHOUHAN-MIC-ROW **** MP: MLA 'threatens' cop for switching off Chouhan's mic; Cong demands action against ex-CM Bhopal: A BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh lost his cool and allegedly threatened a policeman after he switched off the mic of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public rally citing the model code of conduct. **** DEL1 SPO-KASPAROV-RAHUL GANDHI **** I hope my little joke is not seen as expertise: Kasparov after post on Gandhi goes viral New Delhi: Russian chess great Garry Kasparov hoped that his ''little joke'' on Indian politics does not pass for ''advocacy or expertise'' after his cheeky social media post on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's love for the game went viral.**** DEL3 ED-ELVISH-CASE **** ED files money laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav and some others under the charge of suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted, official sources said Saturday.**** LEGAL: LGD1 DL-HC-PAPER LEAK **** Delhi HC grants 3 more months to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper-leak case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted three more months to a trial court to conclude the proceedings in a case relating to the alleged leak of the 2017 Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary examination paper.**** FOREIGN: FGN6 CANADA-INDIA-NIJJAR-LD ARRESTS **** Canadian authorities arrest three Indian nationals in connection with Nijjar's murder, say more involved in case Ottawa/New York: Canadian authorities, who arrested three Indian nationals in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, said their investigation has not concluded and ''others'' played a role in the homicide.**** FGN9 CANADA-ELECTIONS-INDIA-PROBE **** India attempts to influence Canadian politics due to concerns over Khalistani separatists: Official probe Ottawa: Indian officials, including Canada-based proxies, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians to ''align'' Ottawa's position with New Delhi's interests on key issues, particularly concerns over Khalistani separatists in Canada, an official probe has found.**** BUSINESS: DEL6 BIZ-ONION-EXPORTS **** Govt lifts ban on onion exports; imposes minimum export price of USD 550/tonne New Delhi: The government on Saturday lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 550 per tonne. **** VN VN

