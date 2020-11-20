Meghalaya announces minor hike in minimum daily wage of labourers

The Meghalaya government on Friday announced a minor hike in the minimum daily wage for labourers and workers working under 28 Schedule of Employments in the state. In a statement here, Labour department principal secretary D P Wahlang said that the revised wage will come into effect from October 1, 2020.

Now, the daily wage would be Rs 480 for highly skilled labourers, Rs 380 for skilled labourers, Rs 389 for semi- skilled labourers and Rs 343 for unskilled labourers, the statement said. The last hike in minimum wages was done in 2017.

The sectors covered under the 28 Schedule of Employments include agriculture, animal husbandry, bakeries, wax and candle industry, construction of roads and building operation, fruit preservation, motor workshops, sericulture and weaving and saw mills among others..