Science News Roundup: COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity; Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in trial

COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity; Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in trial The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity; Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in trial
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity; Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in trial

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Immune protection against severe reinfection appears lasting On brink of collapse, famed Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

The U.S. National Science Foundation on Thursday announced it will close down the massive space telescope at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries after suffering two destructive mishaps in recent months. Operations at the observatory, one of the largest in the world, were halted in August when one of its supportive cables slipped loose from its socket, falling and gashing a 100-foot-long (30 meter) hole in its 1,000-foot wide reflector dish.

