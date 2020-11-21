Light to moderate rainfall in South Bengal districts till Sunday: MeT

The weatherman forecast light to moderate rainfall in south Bengal districts till Sunday as the city experienced sharp showers on Saturday morning, bringing down day temperatures considerably. The city is likely to have an overcast sky with light rain, the Met department said.

Since early morning of Saturday, the city received 22 mm rainfall till 8.30 am of the day, the Met said. Other districts in south Bengal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till Sunday, it said.

Minimum temperature, which was around 22 degree centigrade on Friday, is likely to fall a few notches in the coming few days in Kolkata, the weatherman said..