For Shiv Sena, politics limited to elections:Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the Shiv Sena never plays politics when it comes to work "unlike others". "For us, politics is limited only to elections. Once elections are over, we get back to work but others always indulge in politics. Let them do that," Aaditya Thackeray said while speaking at a programme at Kalyan in Thane district to launch a girder for the Patripul Rail Overbridge (ROB).

"Like this project which faced many hurdles before seeing the light of the day, other projects will be undertaken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to ensure development of the state," he said. Aaditya, son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, further said the 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' or Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project is likely to be completed next year.

"Every month we take stock of various projects, like MTHL (Trans-Harbour Link), Coastal Road, Worli-Sewree connector etc," he said. Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said the Patripul ROB would open for traffic after 30 days.

"This ROB is a New Year gift for citizens of Kalyan- Dombivli," he added.