Rajasthan: Campaigning ends for 1st phase of polls for Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad

According to state election commissioner P S Mehra, 72.38 lakh voters, of which 37.47 lakh male and 34.90 female, will be able to exercise their franchise to elect 1310 members of 65 Panchayat Samiti and related Zila Parishad members. The districts where the election will take place are Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:15 IST
Campaigning for the first phase of elections for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members in 21 districts of Rajasthan ended on Saturday and the polling will be held on Monday.

The districts where the election will take place are Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. The polling will take place from 7.30 am to 5 pm on November 23 under tight security arrangements. Over 25,000 EVMs will be used in at 10,131 polling stations and more than 50,000 employees will be deployed, Mehra said.

Counting of votes will be done on December 8. Mehra appealed to the candidates and their supporters to strictly follow COVID-19 related guidelines during the poll process.

