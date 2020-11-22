Take a leaf out of this 'green' wedding invite of rly officer

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI): For a 'green' beginning of his married life, a 29-year-old officer in the railway traffic service designed his wedding cards embedded with seeds for invitees to use them to reap flowers and vegetables. "I want to contribute to greenery. So I came up with this idea. Each card has three varieties of flower-bearing plants - lily, marigold and chrysanthemums," K Shashikanth told PTI.

The envelope has three seeds of different vegetable plants - green chilli, tomato and lady's finger, he said. Not only with a request to attend his marriage, the soon-to-be-bridegroom insists friends and relatives to share pictures of the plants they grow using his eco-friendly wedding card.

"They (invitees) also have a responsibility to grow the flowers and vegetables, he said. The wedding would take place on November 28 at Shadnagar near here.

Explaining the process of making the card, Shashikant said after making the paper pulp, it would be pressed to the required gauge and size and then seeds are embedded. He placed an order with an Agra-based startup for making such innovative, unique wedding cards at Rs 200 each.

Amazed by the initiative of the young man, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said Shashikanth has become a role model to all bureaucrats and an inspiration to all. In a press release, Sajjanar appealed to others like this young man to follow eco-friendly methods for everything they do to reduce pollution in the environment and safeguard Mother Earth.