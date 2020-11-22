Pregnant tigress dead in Maha sanctuary, infighting suspected

Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI)A pregnant tigress was found dead on Sunday morning in Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary in Maharashtra, an official said. Pench Tiger Reserve field director Ravikiran Govekar, in a statement, said the body of the tigress, between three to four years old, was found in Compartment 1452/1 of Tas beat of the sanctuary.

"The spot is deep inside the forest and the nearest village is three kilometres away. The body was found to be dragged some 50 metres. It was eaten from the left side with the rib cage broken and had canine puncture marks on the neck. Four fetuses, about 7-8 weeks old, were found aborted," he said.

The official said the area bore signs of infighting, like blood trails, multiple pugmark tracks, body hair etc, and, prima facie, internecine fight seems to be the cause of death. "The tigress is an adult captured during the last P-IV exercise. It was a new entrant to Umred Paoni Karhandala," he added.

Camera traps have been set up to find out more about the incident, he said..