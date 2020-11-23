Left Menu
33 Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI): A total of 33 militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Monday surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said.

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI): A total of 33 militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Monday surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said. The 33 militia members and the village committee members of the CPI (Maoist) from Battinapalli and Kishtarampadu villages of Cherla mandal gave themselves up in the presence of police and CRPF, they said.

The members including eight from neighbouring Chhattisgarh had been working for the Maoist party for the past two years and some among them were allegedly involved in road blasting, planting of landmines and burning of construction equipment vehicles used in road construction work. With the constant effort of police and their desire to live a better life and to join the mainstream they decided to surrender, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

The SP appealed to all Maoist party members and their leaders to surrender with their weapons and join the mainstream of society in the interest of the general public and development.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

