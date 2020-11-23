Gyms, retail, personal care firms to reopen on Dec. 2 in England, says Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday gyms, non-essential retail and personal care businesses could reopen when a national lockdown in England ends on Dec. 2 and that he would change a much-criticised curfew on bars and restaurants.

"Shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector can reopen," he told parliament. "With the 10 p.m. closing time ... we're going to change that so that it is last orders at 10 with closing at 11 (p.m.)."