Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gyms, retail, personal care firms to reopen on Dec. 2 in England, says Johnson

"With the 10 p.m. closing time ... we're going to change that so that it is last orders at 10 with closing at 11 (p.m.)."

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:33 IST
Gyms, retail, personal care firms to reopen on Dec. 2 in England, says Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday gyms, non-essential retail and personal care businesses could reopen when a national lockdown in England ends on Dec. 2 and that he would change a much-criticised curfew on bars and restaurants.

"Shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector can reopen," he told parliament. "With the 10 p.m. closing time ... we're going to change that so that it is last orders at 10 with closing at 11 (p.m.)."

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In COVID-hit Europe even St Nicholas told to keep distance at Christmas

With restrictions on family gatherings, instructions not to hug and a polite request to St Nicholas to keep your distance, Europe is preparing for its first COVID-19 Christmas.Governments across the continent, which accounts for a quarter o...

COVID-19: Engineering entrance JEE-Main likely to be pushed to February, say officials

The Joint Entrance Exam JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. Rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year s...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020