Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattigarh: Man killed in elephant attack

From June to October this year, the state reported deaths of 15 elephants in separate districts due to various reasons, including electrocution. Most of these deaths had taken place in northern Chhattisgarh..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:45 IST
Chhattigarh: Man killed in elephant attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 50-year-old man has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, a forest official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday in Khadra forest area under Pratatppur forest range where the victim, Surat Lal Yadav, had taken his cattle for grazing, Surajpur's Divisional Forest Officer J R Bhagat said.

Surajpur, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located about 350 km from the state capital Raipur. Yadav, hailing from nearby Durti village, apparently came face-to-face with an elephant and when he tried to run away, the jumbo lifted him with its trunk and slammed him on the ground, he said.

The victim died on the spot, he said, adding that police and forest officials later retrieved the body from the forest area. The victim's family was given an immediate aid of Rs 25,000, and the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after completion of formalities, the official said.

Three elephants had been roaming in Pratappur forests and locals were alerted, he said. Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Koriya districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants. From June to October this year, the state reported deaths of 15 elephants in separate districts due to various reasons, including electrocution.

Most of these deaths had taken place in northern Chhattisgarh.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Delhi's Startup Nanosafe Launches India's First Zero Alcohol Sanitizer

Delhi, India NewsVoir With the COVID-19 crisis still looming, and the nation gradually shifting back to normal there is a dire need for innovative solutions - now more than ever. An IIT Delhi startup named Nanosafe Solutions which launched ...

COVID-19: US donates 15 ventilators to Bhutan

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development USAID, is donating 15 ventilators to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19, according to US Embassy and Consulates in India. The ventilat...

Expanded French business support to cost 1.6 bln euros per month

An expansion of a government compensation scheme for businesses forced to close under coronavirus restrictions will cost 1.6 billion euros 1.9 billion per month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.In a televised addres...

French minister backs Paris police chief after dismantling of migrant camp

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday expressed support for the Paris chief of police after clashes broke out during the dismantling of a new migrant camp in the French capital this week. French police opened a probe after p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020