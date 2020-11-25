Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 100 whales die after mass stranding in New Zealand

About 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins have died in a mass stranding on the remote Chatham Islands, about 800 km (497 miles) off New Zealand's east coast, officials said on Wednesday. Most of them were stranded during the weekend but rescue efforts have been hampered by the remote location of the island. In late September, several hundred whales died in shallow waters off the Australian coast in one of the world's biggest mass whale strandings.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:32 IST
Nearly 100 whales die after mass stranding in New Zealand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

About 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins have died in a mass stranding on the remote Chatham Islands, about 800 km (497 miles) off New Zealand's east coast, officials said on Wednesday.

Most of them were stranded during the weekend but rescue efforts have been hampered by the remote location of the island. New Zealand's Department of Conservation (DOC) said in total 97 pilot whales and three dolphins died in the stranding, adding that they were notified of the incident on Sunday.

"Only 26 of the whales were still alive at this point, the majority of them appearing very weak, and were euthanised due to the rough sea conditions and almost certainty of there being great white sharks in the water which are brought in by a stranding like this," said DOC Biodiversity Ranger Jemma Welch. Mass strandings are reasonably common on the Chatham Islands with up to 1,000 animals dying in a single stranding in 1918.

Mass whale strandings have occurred throughout recorded modern history, and why it happens is a question that has puzzled marine biologists for years. In late September, several hundred whales died in shallow waters off the Australian coast in one of the world's biggest mass whale strandings.

Also Read: Virat Kohli-led Indian squad depart for Australian tour

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Delhi's Startup Nanosafe Launches India's First Zero Alcohol Sanitizer

Delhi, India NewsVoir With the COVID-19 crisis still looming, and the nation gradually shifting back to normal there is a dire need for innovative solutions - now more than ever. An IIT Delhi startup named Nanosafe Solutions which launched ...

COVID-19: US donates 15 ventilators to Bhutan

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development USAID, is donating 15 ventilators to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19, according to US Embassy and Consulates in India. The ventilat...

Expanded French business support to cost 1.6 bln euros per month

An expansion of a government compensation scheme for businesses forced to close under coronavirus restrictions will cost 1.6 billion euros 1.9 billion per month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.In a televised addres...

French minister backs Paris police chief after dismantling of migrant camp

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday expressed support for the Paris chief of police after clashes broke out during the dismantling of a new migrant camp in the French capital this week. French police opened a probe after p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020