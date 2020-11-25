Goa cabinet approves employment scheme for young engineers

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme under the Chief Minister's Rojgar Yojana (CMRY), which will help engineering graduates and diploma holders win government contracts for small works. Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state cabinet has approved the CMRY 2020 for Engineers, which will create a separate slot for young diploma and degree holders, where they can bid for small works in the state public works department (PWD).

Engineers who have just earned their diploma or degree, and are below the age of 35, are eligible for the scheme, he said. Projects of up to Rs 5 lakh will be allotted to engineers with a diploma, while those holding a degree can bid for works of up to Rs 10 lakh, the chief minister said.

The state-run Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will issue loans to engineers who take up such projects, he said. Sawant said the scheme will weed out the monopoly of some contractors who often bid for small works and also provide employment for new engineers.

Persons with diploma or degree in civil engineering are directly eligible for the scheme, but the scope is also open for people who have completed the course in other streams, he added.