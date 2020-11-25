Left Menu
In democracy, there can be difference of opinion among institutions: Lok Sabha Speaker

In a democracy, there can be a difference of opinion among institutions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday as he stressed on harmonious coordination between the legislature, executive and judiciary.

PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:56 IST
In democracy, there can be difference of opinion among institutions: Lok Sabha Speaker

In a democracy, there can be a difference of opinion among institutions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday as he stressed on harmonious coordination between the legislature, executive and judiciary. Addressing the All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Tent City in Kevadia, he said constitution provides the basis for the functioning of parliament and state assemblies according to people's aspirations.

"As public representatives, we must always work for public welfare while remaining committed to constitutional values," Birla said. In a democracy, there can be a difference of opinion among institutions. But with improvement in procedures, constitutional provisions and democratic norms, solutions can be found, he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said, "Harmonious coordination between the legislature, executive and judiciary is of utmost importance. All the three are dedicated to public welfare and they are also endowed with powers to do the same." The programme was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind who praised Birla for organising the event in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity here in Gujarat..

