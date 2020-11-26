Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand approves transfer of 3 Iranians as Australian freed

Chatchom Akapin, the deputy attorney general, told The Associated Press that Thai authorities have approved the transfer of the prisoners under an agreement between Thailand and Iran. “These types of transfers aren't unusual. We transfer prisoners to other countries and at the same time receive Thais back under this type of agreement all the time," he said..

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:37 IST
Thailand approves transfer of 3 Iranians as Australian freed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thai officials say they have approved the transfer back to Tehran of three Iranians who were involved in a botched 2012 bomb plot. The acknowledgment from Thailand on Thursday came as a 33-year-old Australian academic was freed by Iran after she was imprisoned for more than two years on spying charges. Thai officials did not go so far as to call it a prisoner swap or say what involvement Australia may have had in the arrangement.

Iranian state TV said Tehran released British-Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. Chatchom Akapin, the deputy attorney general, told The Associated Press that Thai authorities have approved the transfer of the prisoners under an agreement between Thailand and Iran.

"These types of transfers aren't unusual. We transfer prisoners to other countries and at the same time receive Thais back under this type of agreement all the time," he said.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Annet Mahendru to feature in indie horror 'Grow'

The Americans alum Annet Mahendru is set to star in indie horror feature Grow. Written and directed by Brian Gottlieb, the movie will also feature actor Peter Vack, best known for starring in The Bold Type and Homeland, reported Deadline.Gr...

China shares end higher as financials lead rebound

Chinas main stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses as gains in financial and consumer shares offset drops in health care, tech and new energy vehicle firms. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was...

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc have released trial data this month showing their experimental vaccines are effective in preventing the disease. If regulators approve any of the vaccines in coming weeks,...

Kerala govt declares two-day mourning for Maradona

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a two-day mourning in the states sports sector as a mark of respect toArgentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Announcing the decision, state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020