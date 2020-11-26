Left Menu
Minimum temperatures settles above normal in Haryana, Punjab

Hisar (10.2 degrees Celsius), Narnaul (11.5 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (9 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (12.3 degrees Celsius) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures. However, Rohtak experienced a cold night at 7 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:08 IST
Minimum temperatures settles above normal in Haryana, Punjab
The minimum temperature in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday hovered few notches above normal after overnight rains in many parts of the two states, according to the weather department. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 13.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

Karnal in Haryana recorded a minimum of 13.5 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Ambala registered a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up two degrees against normal limits. Hisar (10.2 degrees Celsius), Narnaul (11.5 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (9 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (12.3 degrees Celsius) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

However, Rohtak experienced a cold night at 7 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal. In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures of 12.6 degrees Celsius and 12.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, up by three notches each.

Amritsar (7.8 degrees Celsius), Pathankot (10.4 degrees Celsius), Adampur (10.5 degrees Celsius), Halwara (11.8 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (11.4 degrees Celsius), Faridkot (9.5 degrees Celsius) and Gurdaspur (9.9 degrees Celsius) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

