Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ratan Tata pens heartfelt note on Mumbai on 26/11 anniversary

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who headed Tata group whose iconic hotel in Mumbai was one of the sites of the 26/11 terror attacks, on Thursday penned a heartfelt tribute saying the wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago will never be forgotten.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:15 IST
Ratan Tata pens heartfelt note on Mumbai on 26/11 anniversary
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who headed Tata group whose iconic hotel in Mumbai was one of the sites of the 26/11 terror attacks, on Thursday penned a heartfelt tribute saying the wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago will never be forgotten. Tata posted his tributes on the anniversary of the terror attack on social media along with a sketch by artist Sanjana Desai of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, which was one of the sites of the terror attacks.

The sketch bore the message 'we remember' on it. Tata, who headed the Tata group at the time of the attack in November 2008, wrote, "The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten." After the attacks, which severely damaged the property, he oversaw the restoration work.

"But, what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day," he wrote. Tata, who is now chairman emeritus of Tata Sons — the holding company of the salt-to-software group, hoped the unity and the acts of kindness will continue to shine in the years ahead.

"Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead," he added. Last year, he had penned a similar tribute to all those who lost their lives. "We can be hurt, but not knocked out," he had written.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday tweeted, "Mumbaikars won't forget the night of the #2611Attack when the air was filled with uncertainty and insecurity. I remember feeling as if the city and the country were being invaded." Quoting a remark by South African leader late Nelson Mandela -- "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear. But the triumph over it" -- Mahindra added, "But by the end of that week, we brought to life this quote by Mandela. Mumbai — and India — did triumph." On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by terrorists.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the National Security Guard, the country's elite commando force. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speculation rife in Karnataka as CM convenes meeting of

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of his cabinet and party MPs on Friday as he awaits approval from the BJP central leadership to carry out the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of his Ministry. The cabinet m...

Greece extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown by a week

Greece will extend its nationwide lockdown by a week until Dec. 7 as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, a government spokesman said on Thursday.An increase in infections since October has forced the government to impose Gr...

Saraf Furniture Strengthens its CSR Efforts with Different Social Initiatives

New Delhi India, November 26 ANINewsVoir Saraf Furniture, a renowned brand that specializes as a direct manufacturer of solid Sheesham wood products throughout India, is reinforcing the idea of giving back with its thoughtful CSR activities...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hold close to record highs; U.S. markets close for Thanksgiving

Global stocks held near record highs on Thursday, while the rally in European stocks paused, as recent vaccine progress, Joe Bidens U.S. presidential election win and hopes for further stimulus kept markets bullish. World equities are havin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020