AAP claims municipal corporations illegally sending notices for conversion charges

The conversion charge is paid for misuse of residential complexes for commercial purposes in local markets. Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced waiver of conversion charges of 100 markets in Delhi before elections, but now the municipal corporations are "illegally" sending notices to collect conversion and parking charges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations are "illegally" sending notices to traders to collect conversion charges from the city markets, a charge refuted by the saffron party. The conversion charge is paid for misuse of residential complexes for commercial purposes in local markets.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced waiver of conversion charges of 100 markets in Delhi before elections, but now the municipal corporations are "illegally" sending notices to collect conversion and parking charges. "From the very first day, the Aam Aadmi Party is saying that there is no provision of taking conversion charges from the Delhi markets. Despite this provision, the BJP ruled MCD collected conversion charges from all the top markets of Delhi which includes GK M Block, Hauz Khas, Defence colony market, Kailash colony market and others which come under local shopping complexes (LSCs). The BJP ruled MCD forcefully sealed shops of these markets," he said. "The most significant thing is that the BJP-ruled MCD is now sending notices to all the markets like Green park, GK, defence colony, Kailash colony and others claiming that the owners should immediately deposit the parking fees and conversion charges," Bhardwaj claimed. "I am very shocked by looking at these kinds of notices. It is beyond my understanding of how the central government, the local BJP and the leaders are working. At one side the BJP announces in the name of Prime Minister that they will waive off the conversion charges but on the other side, the BJP-ruled MCD imposes the conversion charges," the AAP leader said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said no new conversion charge notice has been issued to any trader in local shopping complexes. The fee had been reduced from Rs 89,000 per sq metre to around Rs 6000 for LSCs by the Union Urban Development Ministry as per the Delhi BJP's request, he said. The MCDs will abide by DDA and Court guidelines in the matter and whatever reminder notices are being given are in LSCs where upper floors were of residential use as per original plan of allotment," Kapoor said.

He said the BJP stands committed that no conversion charge be levied on LSC properties which have full commercial allotment for upper floors..

